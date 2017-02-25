The Outspoken Cyclist – 2/25/2017

This week, I welcome two Mikes to the show.

First is Mike Deme from Adventure Cycling Association. We talk about how the organization is growing in a time when many other cycling related associations are struggling.

Then, we head out to Sacramento to speak with Mike Sayers. While Mike started out as a pro rider, he became Director Sportif of BMC, head of the men’s road team for USA Cycling, and has come full circle back to his home town to run his endurance athlete’s training facility and is one half of The Inside Line with Dave and Mike, a podcast dedicated to the competitive side of our sport.

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 57:58 — 23.9MB)

