The Outspoken Cyclist – 3/4/2017

You may notice a transition in our podcasts… we have some new things happening and we are working on our format, music, and some of the semi-permanent features of the show (open, close, etc.)

Please bear with us!

We will also be starting a new feature in the not-too-distant future where YOU can participate in the show if you wish! Stay tuned.

Out show this week features two interesting guests.

First, we head out to Malaga, Spain to speak with our current US National Cyclocross Champion, Stephen Hyde. About to turn 30 this month, Stephen has an incredibly mature attitude toward riding, racing, cycling, and life. He also has a killer laugh and seems to enjoy life to the fullest. He’s on vacation before the start of the new cycling season – this year aiming to break out onto the mountain bike circuit – after all, he already top top-of-the-podium in cyclocross!

Then, we head down to Arkansas to speak with a longtime friend, marketing whiz, and the mastermind behind #OldSchoolCyclist. Rick Vosper and I have known each other for almost 40 years, and our conversation covers the gamut of the state-of-the-bike to “you know “You know you’re and old school cyclist if….” Are you?

Let’s head out to Spain!