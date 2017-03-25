The Outspoken Cyclist – 3/25/2017

What an interesting show we have this week. Three guests – three very diverse topics.

First, we speak with our Washington, DC connection, Keith Laughlin, who is President of Rails to Trails. Right after the election last fall, we asked Keith what he thought might happen vis a vis infrastructure, biking, and walking and he said it was “too soon to tell.” This past week, the President’s “:skinny budget” was released and we come to find out that all the TIGER grants are slated for elimination. So, what that portends for other transportation issues is yet to be revealed. Keith gives us some solid information AND advice on how to add your voice where it will be heard – members of the House and Senate appropriations committees!

Then, we meet a Warm Showers hostess who is nothing less than amazing! She’s 87, offers a 7-person bunk-house for cycling travelers replete with breakfast AND dinner, and is in the process of building a “tiny house” – just because she can! Carol Montgomery is one of my heroes and you are going to fall in love with her.

Lastly, it’s time for the Spring Classics and no one can give us better insight into the events, the riders, and the teams than Dan Wuori. I always enjoy talking with Dan because he is so knowledgeable and I get to learn so much!

It’s a great show!