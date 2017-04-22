The Outspoken Cyclist – April 22, 2017

Happy Earth Day Everyone!

This week, we welcome Kimberly Moszyk Coats and Jock Boyer BACK to the U.S. and BACK to the Outspoken Cyclist, as they readjust to life in Wyoming after almost a decade in Rwanda, Africa as the force behind Team Africa Rising!

Speaking from the Boyer Family Ranch, Jock and Kim tell us about their “re-entry into American life, what we can expect from Team Africa Rising going forward, and about their plans to stay connected to the team as well as begin to look at new opportunities here at home.

Then, we meet the man to whom many of the finest frame builders turn to for the finishing touches on their masterpieces - Joe Bell. Perfectionist that he is, Joe tells us about how he became the most sought after bike painter in the U.S. and gives us some of his thoughts about color, why a bike is so difficult to paint well. and how he handles those clients who may not want to hear what he has to say! (He’s a REAL diplomat!) He is recovering from a broken shoulder and tells us that story too!

Sit back and enjoy another great hour of The Outspoken Cyclist