The Outspoken Cyclist – 6/17/2017

Is climate change real? I think you will find that the answer is not at all ambiguous.

This week, we take an in-depth view of climate, as seen from the seat of a bicycle, when I speak with Dr. David Goodrich.

His new book, A Hole in the Wind, published by Pegasus Books on June 6th, is a detailed account of his journeys across the U.S. on his trusty Trek 520.
Along the way, Dave talks to us and relays his conversations and observations about history, climate, and how we do or do not account for the variations that seem to be heading in a direction that could eventually lead to no return.

Dave worked at NOAA (the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) where he served as director of the UN Global Climate Observing System in Geneva, Switzerland. He retired as head of NOAA’s Climate Observations and Monitoring Program.

From the moment he dipped his front wheel into the Atlantic to the time his rear wheel hit the Pacific, David has eloquently told the story of our country and what is happening to the land, the air, and the seas.

You can read more about David and his excursions on his blog.

I hope you enjoy our conversation.

