The Outspoken Cyclist – 7/22/2017

We have a rather eclectic mix of conversations today ranging from a great interview with Assistant Professor Kristen Dieffenbach from W. Va. State University about how you can avoid some of the pitfalls of self-sabotage and how pro athletes become so good at what they do to how Outside Magazine is beginning to point its lens more at cycling with the addition of Bike Snob NYC’s Eben Weiss and Semi-Rad’s Brendan Leonard to its weekly on line offerings.

Kristen Dieffenbach coaches, teaches, and is a top-notch athlete herself and offers us some clear advice and ideas about working with our kids as well as ourselves.

Outside’s executive editor, Axie Navas, explains what the magazine wants to convey and to whom as it navigates print, online, and podcast avenues to bringing great content to the reader and listener.

Then, I’ve chosen an interview from 2011 to remind you of one of our great frame builders. Steve Garro from Coconino Cycles in Flagstaff, Arizona is one “tough hombre” and, while I watch and follow him on an almost daily basis on social media, it’s nice to hear his voice again.