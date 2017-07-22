The Outspoken Cyclist – 7/22/2017

We have a rather eclectic mix of conversations today ranging from a great interview with Assistant Professor Kristen Dieffenbach from W. Va. State University about how you can avoid some of the pitfalls of self-sabotage and how pro athletes become so good at what they do to how Outside Magazine is beginning to point its lens more at cycling with the addition of Bike Snob NYC’s Eben Weiss and Semi-Rad’s Brendan Leonard to its weekly on line offerings.

Kristen Dieffenbach coaches, teaches, and is a top-notch athlete herself and offers us some clear advice and ideas about working with our kids as well as ourselves.

Outside’s executive editor, Axie Navas, explains what the magazine wants to convey and to whom as it navigates print, online, and podcast avenues to bringing great content to the reader and listener.

Then, I’ve chosen an interview from 2011 to remind you of one of our great frame builders. Steve Garro from Coconino Cycles in Flagstaff, Arizona is one “tough hombre” and, while I watch and follow him on an almost daily basis on social media, it’s nice to hear his voice again.

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:01:43 — 26.4MB)

On the Air

Schedule Playlists
Neutral Milk Hotel Two-Headed Boy pt. 2 @3:30
The New Amsterdams The Spoils of the Spoiled @3:28
Pavement Spit on a Stranger @3:25
Weezer Buddy Holly @3:22
The Faint Worked Up So Sexual @3:19
Streetlight Manifesto This One Goes Out to... @3:17
Patrick Wolf A Boy Like Me @3:13
Colin Meloy We Both Go Down Together @3:10
Dismemberment Plan Girl O' Clock @3:07
Incubus Anna Molly @3:03
The Bouncing Souls Wish Me Well @2:59
Okkervil River Singer Songwriter @2:55

The Heights
@6 am Adult Album Alternative and Community News

51%

In America, women make up more than half the population. Worldwide, women are expected to outnumber men within the next fifty years. And every issue we face is one that affects us all. Whether it's the environment, health, our children, politics or the arts, there's a women's perspective, and 51% is a show dedicated to that viewpoint. Host Susan Barnett talks to experts in their field for a wide-ranging, entertaining discussion of issues that not only fall into the traditional 'women's issues' category, but topics that concern us all as human beings and citizens of the global community.
@12:30 pm w/Susan Barnett - Women's Issues