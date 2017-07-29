The Outspoken Cyclist – 7/29/2017

This evening, we wrap up the Tour de France with my “man in the know” Dan Wuori. We talk about Chris Froome‘s 4th win, the decision to abandon the podium girls in the upcoming Vuelta de Espana  and more.

Then multi-champion triathlete Lauren Goss and I talk about her racing career, her thoughts on how to be as successful as she si (she’s stood on the podium in every race this year,) and what she might do after retirement.

Then I have a great conversation with the founder of Yuba Cargo Bikes, Ben Sarrazin. We haven’t covered cargo bikes much; but, Ben’s company recently launched a new model (The Spicy Curry Bosch) and Ben and I talk about that as well as the industry and the future of the retail bicycle dealer.

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:02:14 — 28.7MB)

On the Air

Schedule Playlists

The Heights
Adult Album Alternative and Community News
Quiet Hollers Medicine @8:32
Cende Bed @8:29
Chairlift Ch-ching @8:23
Lo Tom Overboard @8:19
The Black Keys Lonely Boy @8:16
Portugal. The Man Feel It Still @8:13
Typhoon Young Fathers @8:09
Tow'rs Liminal @7:56
Stone Temple Pilots Creep @7:50
Josh Joplin Group (I Am Not The Only) Cowboy @7:46
Widespread Panic Welcome To My World @7:42
Ruston Kell Black Magic @7:39

51%

In America, women make up more than half the population. Worldwide, women are expected to outnumber men within the next fifty years. And every issue we face is one that affects us all. Whether it's the environment, health, our children, politics or the arts, there's a women's perspective, and 51% is a show dedicated to that viewpoint. Host Susan Barnett talks to experts in their field for a wide-ranging, entertaining discussion of issues that not only fall into the traditional 'women's issues' category, but topics that concern us all as human beings and citizens of the global community.
@12:30 pm w/Susan Barnett - Women's Issues

The Heights
@1 pm Adult Album Alternative and Community News