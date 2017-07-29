The Outspoken Cyclist – 7/29/2017

This evening, we wrap up the Tour de France with my “man in the know” Dan Wuori. We talk about Chris Froome‘s 4th win, the decision to abandon the podium girls in the upcoming Vuelta de Espana and more.

Then multi-champion triathlete Lauren Goss and I talk about her racing career, her thoughts on how to be as successful as she si (she’s stood on the podium in every race this year,) and what she might do after retirement.

Then I have a great conversation with the founder of Yuba Cargo Bikes, Ben Sarrazin. We haven’t covered cargo bikes much; but, Ben’s company recently launched a new model (The Spicy Curry Bosch) and Ben and I talk about that as well as the industry and the future of the retail bicycle dealer.