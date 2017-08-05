The Outspoken Cyclist – 8/5/2017

The New England Builder’s Ball! Coming up next month – September 23rd to be exact – and, not only am I going to be there (booth 33 – stop by and visit!); but, today’s show gives you the highlights of the other exhibitors, the space – The Innovation & Design Center in Boston – and the sponsors.

Show manager Eric Weis, a fellow East Coast Greenway Alliance Board member, talks with me about the show and how to find out more.

Then, it’s an in-depth interview with coach and trainer Jacques DeVore. His new book, Maximum Overload for Cyclists, is just out from Rodale Press and his ideas about strength, weight training, diet, sleep, and more are the topics for today’s second interview.

Listen in – there’s a lot of learn!