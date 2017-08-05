The Outspoken Cyclist – 8/5/2017

The New England Builder’s Ball! Coming up next month – September 23rd to be exact – and, not only am I going to be there (booth 33 – stop by and visit!); but, today’s show gives you the highlights of the other exhibitors, the space – The Innovation & Design Center in Boston – and the sponsors.

Show manager Eric Weis, a fellow East Coast Greenway Alliance Board member, talks with me about the show and how to find out more.

Then, it’s an in-depth interview with coach and trainer Jacques DeVore.  His new book, Maximum Overload for Cyclists, is just out from Rodale Press and his ideas about strength, weight training, diet, sleep, and more are the topics for today’s second interview.

Listen in – there’s a lot of learn!

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:00:23 — 28.1MB)

On the Air

Schedule Playlists

The Heights
Adult Album Alternative and Community News
Lewis Watso Little Light @8:33
Death Cab For Cutie Good Help (Is So Hard to Find) @8:28
Matt Pond PA Still Summer @8:25
The Shins Half A Million @8:22
Skinny Lister Wanted @8:19
Ruston Kell Black Magic @8:16
The Cerny Brothers Nightburn @8:08
Radiohead Optimistic @7:55
Marillion Kayleigh / Lavender @7:49
Rolla Oak 2 AM @7:45
Humming House Takin' Over @7:42
Joon Moon Tiger @7:38

51%

In America, women make up more than half the population. Worldwide, women are expected to outnumber men within the next fifty years. And every issue we face is one that affects us all. Whether it's the environment, health, our children, politics or the arts, there's a women's perspective, and 51% is a show dedicated to that viewpoint. Host Susan Barnett talks to experts in their field for a wide-ranging, entertaining discussion of issues that not only fall into the traditional 'women's issues' category, but topics that concern us all as human beings and citizens of the global community.
@12:30 pm w/Susan Barnett - Women's Issues

The Heights
@1 pm Adult Album Alternative and Community News