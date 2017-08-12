The Outspoken Cyclist – 8/12/2017

This week, our first guest is in Colorado. Brendan Leonard is the author of the blog Semi-Rad and was recently signed-on to Outside Magazine Online as a weekly contributor.

Brenda’s interests range far and wide and, along with his writing – including books, irreverent essays, his blog, and his weekly columns – is doing some video stuff just – well, because he can!

He’s a delightful young man with a lot on the ball.

Then, I welcome a good friend into the studio right here in NE Ohio. Rob Myers builds custom homes for a living; but, his background is very broad and his thinking goes very deep.

In 2015, he took the first FIDF (Friends of the Israeli Defense Forces) cycling tour in Israel and tonight gives us an in-depth view of the country, the people, the geography and geology of the land, and what’s it’s like to ride from the northern end of the country down to the Red Sea.

This year’s tour starts on October 20th!

It’s a fascinating and enlightening conversation!