The Outspoken Cyclist – 8/12/2017

This week, our first guest is in Colorado. Brendan Leonard is the author of the blog Semi-Rad and was recently signed-on to Outside Magazine Online as a weekly contributor.

Brenda’s interests range far and wide and, along with his writing – including books, irreverent essays, his blog, and his weekly columns – is doing some video stuff just – well, because he can!

He’s a delightful young man with a lot on the ball.

Then, I welcome a good friend into the studio right here in NE Ohio. Rob Myers builds custom homes for a living; but, his background is very broad and his thinking goes very deep.

In 2015, he took the first FIDF (Friends of the Israeli Defense Forces) cycling tour in Israel and tonight gives us an in-depth view of the country, the people, the geography and geology of the land, and what’s it’s like to ride from the northern end of the country down to the Red Sea.

This year’s tour starts on October 20th!

It’s a fascinating and enlightening conversation!

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:01:49 — 28.2MB)

On the Air

Schedule Playlists

Hit the Lights

Classic Heavy Metal and Hard Rock for your listening pleasure from all facets of history.
w/Mario - Hard and Heavy Classics
Kerwin Du Bois I am d one @11:19
Patroce Roberts Blush @11:17
Nadia Batson Split personality @11:15
Machel Montano Wake up @11:12
Nadia Batson Purpose @11:10
Olatunji Action @11:08
Flipo Doctor @11:06
Hypa Kidz Bubble-ish @11:04
Lil Rick Brek down de fence @11:02
Mavado Live blanket @10:49
Ishawna Set the rules @10:47
Buju Banton Over me @10:12

Indie Heat of Da Nite

It's ba-a-ack! Indie Heat of the Night returns, late nights on WJCU. Playing you the very best in indie rock, indie pop, dance punk, post-punk, synth pop, lo-fi, emo, and alternative. Tune in every night from 2am to 6am for an edgy way to start--or end--your day.
@2 am Fresh Mix of Independent Music

The Heights After Hours
@6 am Adult Album Alternative and Community News