The Outspoken Cyclist – 9/26/2017

This week, we take a trip up to Michigan to speak with the proprietor of the Hart House Bed and Breakfast that takes sustainability AND cyclists to heart. In fact, it’s IN Hart - Hart, Michigan.

Patrice Martin and her husband Allan did their due diligence before retiring and learned not only how to run a B&B, but how to attract cyclists as well as other outdoors people with their lovely bedroom spaces, their 3-course breakfasts, and the amenities they provide.

The B&B is located just three blocks from the Hart-Montague Bicycle Trail, Michigan’s first rail-trail.

Then, off to California where we catch up with the “man of many hats” Richard Fries. Richard is taking a couple of days to prepare for a Best Buddies ride before heading back home to Boston for a crazy fall season.

He’s the executive director of MassBike, the executive director and co-founder of the KMC Cross Fest, a fabulous race announcer, and has one of the best “bicycle minds” I know when it comes to just about any topic on the industry.

Richard and I have a lengthy conversation that covers the gamut from education for young people to the killer course for this year’s KMC Crossfest at the Thompson Speedway Motor Park in Thompson, Connecticut.