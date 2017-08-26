The Outspoken Cyclist – 9/26/2017

This week, we take a trip up to Michigan to speak with the proprietor of the Hart House Bed and Breakfast that takes sustainability AND cyclists to heart. In fact, it’s IN Hart - Hart, Michigan.

Patrice Martin and her husband Allan did their due diligence before retiring and learned not only how to run a B&B, but how to attract cyclists as well as other outdoors people with their lovely bedroom spaces, their 3-course breakfasts, and the amenities they provide.

The B&B is located just three blocks from the Hart-Montague Bicycle Trail, Michigan’s first rail-trail.

Then, off to California where we catch up with the “man of many hats” Richard Fries.  Richard is taking a couple of days to prepare for a Best Buddies ride before heading back home to Boston for a crazy fall season.

He’s the executive director of MassBike, the executive director and co-founder of the KMC Cross Fest, a fabulous race announcer, and has one of the best “bicycle minds” I know when it comes to just about any topic on the industry.

Richard and I have a lengthy conversation that covers the gamut from education for young people to the killer course for this year’s KMC Crossfest at the Thompson Speedway Motor Park in Thompson,  Connecticut.

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 58:19 — 25.9MB)

On the Air

Schedule Playlists

AsiaTown Voice
Asian
Armenian Philharmonic Orcestra Sartarabad @6:55
Hachig Kazarian Naz Bar @6:45
Giro Tamzara @6:35
Nersik Ispirian Enger @6:25
Hrant & Gayane Lorke @6:20
Erevan Choral Society Razmi Kaylerk @6:15
Ara Dinkjian Dinata Dinata @6:10
Stepan Sarafian Hidjaz @6:05
Harout Hagopian Msho Aghchik @5:55
Aram Asatryan Bambak @5:46
Kohar Symphony Orcestra and Choir Hele Hele @5:41
Vosbikian Band Khorodig @5:25

Latin Lingo
@8 pm w/La Voz - Spanish and Latin American

Red's Ramblin' Road
@9 pm w/Michelle - Classic Country