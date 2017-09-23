The Outspoken Cyclist – 9/23/2017

It’s Interbike 2017 and so, I’ve snagged Steve Frothingham, the online editor for Bicycle Retailer and Industry News to tell us about the show, the product categories that are trending, and the move to Reno for 2018.

Then, since Brian and I are in Boston for the Builder’s Ball, I’ve dipped into the Outspoken Cyclist’s archives to pull out a couple of past conversations.

First one is with Anvil Bike Works‘ Don Ferris. He’s funny, smart, and full of great information. Builders look to him for the finest in tooling as well as his knowledge of his craft.

I also pulled up the conversation with Eric Barber from Copenhagen Wheel. Since they are the “gold” sponsor for the Builder’s Ball I figured it would be a good match for the show tonight.

Next week we have a brand new episode of the show… but, kick back and enjoy this one!