The Outspoken Cyclist – 10/28/2017

This week, meet two great women from very different cycling backgrounds.

First, Jill Yesko, former pro cyclist, takes her experiences from cycling, mixes them with her journalism and film making backgrounds and gives us “Tainted Blood” – a new documentary about the blood doping scandal from the 1984 LA Olympics.

The film is full of great characters along with their roles with our US Olympic team at the time of the 1984 Games.

Then, we meet elite paratriathlete Amy Dixon.

Amy suffers from a rare auto-immune disease that has taken her eye sight. But, it hasn’t dampened her spirits as she competes at the elite level in triathlon, And, that is only one of the many things that Amy does.

Listen in for a great last-week-of-October show.