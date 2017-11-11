The Outspoken Cyclist – 11/11/2017

November 11th - Veteran’s Day – and auspiciously, this week, Brian and I have an extended conversation about our trip to Israel with the FIDF.

Joining 30 other Americans as well as wounded warriors, Israeli National Cycling Champion Roy Goldstein, and active duty soldiers, we rode our tandem from Eilat in the south of the country through the Negev Desert to the north ending in Jerusalem for several days.

Along the way, we toured air force and army bases, became immersed in the history of the country and the land, ate sumptuous Mediterranean foods, and fell in love with the people and the culture.

After our break, I also speak with Eric Stobin, National Sales Manager of Wahoo Fitness. From their original indoor trainer, the KickR, to their newest products – including heart rate monitors, computers, and the newest addition the Climb, Eric offers us a glimpse into the first of our holiday gift ideas.

Go get an adult beverage, settle back, and enjoy!