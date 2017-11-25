The Outspoken Cyclist – 11/25/2017

Now that Thanksgiving is over, can we talk food? I mean the food we probably SHOULD be consuming!

This week, retired but still incredibly active, Dr. Gabe Mirkin will talk about how food affects us, what new breakthroughs are being found in cholesterol and diabetes research, and how important it is to continue exercising throughout your life.

I’ve got a couple of news items, a review of the new Gore-Tex ShakeDry jacket, and then it’s on to Belgium to catch up with Molly Hurford.

At 30 years old, she’s already written four books with a 3-book series for young girls at the publisher. She manages at least 3 blogs, or may it’s four, produces The Consummate Athlete podcast with her husband Peter, and is managing the Aspire Racing Team at the World Cup races in Europe right now.

We chat about all of that, including her “advice to women” and what’s next on her jam-packed agenda.