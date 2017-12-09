The Outspoken Cyclist – 12/9/2017

My first guest, Shane Stokes, is the news editor for cyclingtips.com.  He’s in Girona, Spain hanging out with about 100 pros who are training and getting ready for the 2018 race season.

Recently, Shane published, “Human rights groups and others call on Giro d’Italia to abandon Israel start“, an article about the Giro d’Italia and the unprecedented move to take the first 3 stages off the Continent and begin in Israel.  As one might expect in this time of international turmoil, the move is controversial.

Shane and I discuss the reasons behind the move, who might be protesting and why, and what the riders are saying – if anything.

Then, I catch up with executive director of the East Coast Greenway, Dennis Markatos-Soriano.  When we last spoke with Niles Barnes, who is the director of Greenway programs, the 3,000 mile River Relay was just about to get underway.  This week, Dennis and I talk about the results of the relay – how many events were held, how many people participated, and how important the Greenway is to the economies of  those communities through which it passes.

Finally, we offer up the last of our tangible gift ideas for 2017 when we visit the family owned and run Darn Tough Sock Mill in Vermont.  Marketing manager Courtney Laggner “walks” us through the decades old company, explaining why the Darn Tough brand has been able to garner such loyal customers.

She introduces us to the new BA (Bad Ass) Barney and BA (Bad Ass) Betty socks – for all you winter cycling fans and tells us about how to become a “sock tester”.

Kick it back folks!  Enjoy!

 

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 55:46 — 25.3MB)

On the Air

Schedule Playlists

Bocskai Radio - The Voice of Hungary
w/Lorand - Hungarian Music, News, Language, and Culture
Republic Legyen Neked KarÃ¡csony! @4:11
Cseh TamÃ¡s CsordapÃ¡sztorok @3:59
Mariusz Marton Adventista adas @3:00
Petress Zsuzsa RÃ³zsa dal @2:52
Kovacs Jozsef A nagyvilÃ¡g rÃ³zsÃ¡kbÃ³l Ã¡ll @2:45
KalmÃ¡r Magda Milka dala @2:40
Leblanc GyÅzÅ Karl Zeller A madarÃ¡sz @2:35
Mezei Andras atya Katolikus Felora @2:03
Petress Zsuzsa Vera Dala @2:00
New Phaze Captain Santa Claus @1:00

A Sprinkle of Seoul

A Sprinkle of Seoul features Korean music, as well as music selected from a different Asian country each week. Each week has a theme, from R&B to techno, or classic folk to 90s throwback. There's more to Korean music than just K-pop... though we do play a lot of K-pop!
@5 pm w/Lauren and Matt - Korean Music and Asian Fusion

AsiaTown Voice
@7 pm Asian