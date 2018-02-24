Outspoken Cyclist – 2/24/2018

Design architect Sarah Morkos from Walker Consultants in Boston talks with me about the options that many of her clients are looking to for bicycle parking – whether it be in a closed parking structure, outside on a surface lot, at a campus, or when there needs to be facilities for thousands of card and bicycles! Sarah also wrote a great article about the challenges of bike parking!

Then, I speak with author, journalist, and the co-founder of themastersathlete.com web site, Bob Howells.

With accomplishments too many to list here, Bob talks about just a few – his work with Space-X, his love of an passion for our National Parks, and the work he is doing with those of us past the age of 40.

Last week, Bob’s working partner, Andrew Tilin, was hit and killed as he changed a flat tire by the side of the road on a group ride in Austin.

The outpouring of love, respect, and support for Andrew and his family was instantaneous and overwhelming. Just about every journalist working in the bicycle and outdoor industry today had glowing words and deep sadness at his death.

You can help Andrew Tilin’s family by contributing to the gofundme campaign set up by one of his friends.