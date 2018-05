ENCORE! ENCORE!

Yes, this week’s show IS an encore presentation – based upon input from YOU!

First up, Grant Petersen’s interview from 2013 when his new book “Just Ride” was published. Grant is always an interesting guy!

Then, it’s my second interview with Richard Sachs, this one about doping, with some interesting commentary and input from Greg Priddy.

We’ll be back with a brand new show next week!

Enjoy