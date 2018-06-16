Outspoken Cyclist 6/16/2018

It’s advocacy all the way down.

Bikes for the World‘s Keith Oberg goes back to the beginning of the organization’s founding and takes us through the process that has delivered 140,000 bikes around the globe, creating job, getting kids to school, delivering much needed health care, and taking care of the environment in the process.

Then, Mile Sule, Executive Director of Asheville on Bikes in Asheville, NC, explains “tactical urbanism” and the project that will help to determine how a street in the city will transformed to accommodate ALL traffic.

I also begin the show with a “commentary” on why some of the old, venerable bike rides are losing attendance and what we might be able to do to revive cycling culture for a younger generation.