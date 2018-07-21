Outspoken Cyclist – 7/21/2018

My first guest is Dorothy Pacheco. When we talk about women in the bike industry, we don’t always see someone who is so broadly versed in a variety of business disciplines.

Dorothy, who was born and raised in Colorado, was one of the first people to bring mountain bike racing to the U.S. in the form of NORBA – the national off road bicycling association – where she set up the first series of races. Then, she helped to bring mountain bike racing to the Olympics.

Today, Dorothy is on the board of Little Bellas – which we’ll discuss – and is the sales and marketing manager for a new line of bicycles that will be introduced this September – Batch Bikes.

Then, we’ll talk with bicycle artist Talia Lempert. If you’ve ever seen her work, you know that it is instantly recognizable. Her paintings of bicycles – both new and old – are bold and colorful; and, her commissions come from all over the world.

Today, we’re going to talk a bit about her new book project – it’s her third – titled Classic Bicycle Coloring Book. Taken from paintings she has done in the past, the drawings are a unique way to express your own creativity.

Lastly, and I know this subject it always contentious and seems to come up way too often – I speak with Georgia Bike Law’s Bruce Hagen. This week, he posted an article on his blog titled – Another Cyclist Killed: Another Shoddy Police Investigation.

While this IS the crux of the conversation, something Bruce said has stuck with me – He said” “If your brain is shut off at the existence of cyclists; of course it appears like we come out of nowhere”. It’s a telling comment and one that we discuss in some detail.