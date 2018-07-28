Outspoken Cyclist – 7/28/2018

Sabra Davison from Little Bellas joins me for a joyful and fun conversation!

From a ski and mountain bike background, Sabra and her sister Lea co-founded the organization – now with 17 chapters in 15 states – to give girls between the ages of 7 and 13 a most unique and focused experience through mountain biking.

Then, Marc Sani from Bicycle Retailer and Industry News,  just returned from Outdoor Retailer, the largest outdoor trade show in the U.S. and wrote an article about the effects being felt by all from the tariffs, freight costs, and more.

We talk about all that plus take a look at the state of the industry from the uncertainty of the administration’s wishy-washy policies to the lack of product at the most crucial time of year.

And, there’s even some news this week!

