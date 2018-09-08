Outspoken Cyclist – 9/8/2018

We made it! It’s our anniversary… 8 years! And, thanks to all of you who listen and support the show.

This week, I’ve tapped journalist Joe Lindsey to talk about a wide variety of topics. You’ll see Joe’s byline in a lot of places – Bicycling, Outside, Wired, Men’s Journal, and a slew of other publications.

Tonight, we touch upon the relationship of cycling to NASCAR, LeBron James’ relationship with bicycles, Joe’s venerable Bridgetsone MB-1, and some ideas about today’s equipment.

Then, it’s off to Washington, DC to speak with BikeWalk.org‘s Senior Associate and Program Manager, Mark Plotz about Bike/Walk/Places’ conference in New Orleans beginning September 16th.

Begun ins 1977, Bikewalk/org jump started the advocacy movement in the U.S. There have been a number of iterations, but all have had the common goal of making biking and walking more accessible, fun, and safe.