Outspoken Cyclist 2/9/2019

Happy Radiothon – and Happy 50th Birthday to WJCU!

We begin this week’s show with two timely topics.

First is the topic of distracted driving. Heidi Myers is the marketing strategist for Louis Garneau and I caught up with her to talk about an initiative Louis launched late last year – Don’t Text & Drive. On December 22, 2017, one of Louis’ team members, 22 year old Jason Lowndes – was hit and killed by a distracted driver. The follow summer, Louis was hit and suffered a concussion.

Out of those two incidents and the pain and suffering that they have caused, Louis decided to launch the International Con’t Text & Drive Initiative.

Our second topic is about land and water conservancy and a plea for our help in getting Congress to reauthorize and important bill that will guarantee the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Jonathan Asher of the Wilderness Society Action Fund fillsl us in on the LWCF, the approaching legislation, and why this is so important to all of us who value our national lands.

Lastly, we have a fun and lively conversation with ex-pro racer Phil Gaimon. After pro-racing, Phil wanted and needed to reinvent himself. He has a college degree, has started businesses, and of course, still rides his bike. But, combining all of his expertise and adding cookies, hill climbs, controversies, and KOM’s, Phil has become somewhat of a YouTube phenom as his “worst Retirement Ever” series is downloaded and viewed thousands and thousands of times.