Outspoken Cyclist – 3/2/2019

It’s a three-fer! And a very diverse three-fer at that.

First up is a quick check in with Don Walker, show owner and director of NAHBS. The 15th edition of the artisan builder’s show is only two weeks away. Opening on The Ides of March at the Sacramento Convention Center, the event will showcase magnificent hand built bikes, offer up some great seminar opportunities, and give attendees a chance to get up close and personal with a favorite builder.

Then it’s clear across the country to Philadelphia to speak with Kyle Bryant. Diagnosed with a rare and pretty much fatal disease - Friedrich’s Ataxia – Kyle decided to take life by the wheels – 3 of them to be exact – and riding across the country with his Dad by his side and his Mom as SAG, Kyle finds his true spirit as he visits research facilities, some weird and interesting places, and completes what many of us might think is an impossible mission.

Kyle tells it in his just published book, Shifting Into High Gear, One Man’s Grave Diagnosis and the Epic Bike Ride That Taught Him What Matters. It is at once scary, sad, joyful, and exciting!

Finally, it’s off to the Mill Valley, California to speak with Brad Sauber.

We talk with lots of tour directors; and Brad, with over 30 years of experience, has just launched his new company RAID Cycling. Not for the faint of heart, Brad’s tours are true tests of a rider’s mettle – but, the amenities that go along with the long miles and steep climbs might just be what you are looking for in a new adventure.