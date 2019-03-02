Outspoken Cyclist – 3/2/2019

It’s a three-fer! And a very diverse three-fer at that.

First up is a quick check in with Don Walker, show owner and director of NAHBS. The 15th edition of the artisan builder’s show is only two weeks away. Opening on The Ides of March at the Sacramento Convention Center, the event will showcase magnificent hand built bikes, offer up some great seminar opportunities, and give attendees a chance to get up close and personal with a favorite builder.

Then it’s clear across the country to Philadelphia to speak with Kyle Bryant. Diagnosed with a rare and pretty much fatal disease - Friedrich’s Ataxia – Kyle decided to take life by the wheels – 3 of them to be exact – and riding across the country with his Dad by his side and his Mom as SAG, Kyle finds his true spirit as he visits research facilities, some weird and interesting places, and completes what many of us might think is an impossible mission.

Kyle tells it in his just published book, Shifting Into High Gear, One Man’s Grave Diagnosis and the Epic Bike Ride That Taught Him What Matters.  It is at once scary, sad, joyful, and exciting!

Finally, it’s off to the Mill Valley, California to speak with Brad Sauber.

We talk with lots of tour directors; and Brad, with over 30 years of experience, has just launched his new company RAID Cycling. Not for the faint of heart, Brad’s tours are true tests of a rider’s mettle – but, the amenities that go along with the long miles and steep climbs might just be what you are looking for in a new adventure.

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:01:02 — 29.2MB)

On the Air

Schedule Playlists

Lithuanian Radio

Music, news, and information for Greater Cleveland's Lithuanian community
w/Marius Juodisius - Lithuanian
Memories from Italy

Italian "Memories of Italy" brings the Northeast Ohio community a wide variety of beloved Italian and Italian-American music, community news and special guest interviews. It is a radio program aimed at bringing families closer together by creating special memories through our beautiful Italian culture, heritage and family traditions. This program is brought to you in both Italian and English, in an effort to reach all generations in our Italian-American community. "Memories from Italy" is hosted by Joe Zodda, Filippo Andaloro, Aldo Filippelli and Donato Cristillo. To reach our hosts with your dedications or community announcement you can call the direct studio line at 216-397-4438 or Fax 440-842-5977 or send us an e-mail. Memorie dal'Italia programma dedicato per la comunita italiana trasmesso ogni domenica presenta una grande varieta di musica, informazioni notizie sport, eventi proposto per I nostril ascoltatori in lingua italiana e inglese in compagnia di Giuseppe Zodda, Filippo Andaloro, Aldo Filippelli e Donato Cristillo con impegno e passione l'incontro italiano ogni domenica sulla stazione radio WJCU 88.7fm.
@10 am w/Joe, Filippo, Aldo, and Donato - Italian

Polish Freight and Music Co.

Polish polkas
@Noon w/Brian "the Party" and Mike "the Mailman" - Polish