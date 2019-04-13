Outspoken Cyclist – 4/13/2019

A bit shorter than usual this week… but this podcast is still pretty SWEET!

First up! America’s Pro Sweetheart… Katie Hall. Winning EVERY U.S. race in 2018, she almost decided to retire; but, a letter from pro European team Boels-Dolmans changed her mind.

I catch up with her in Spain as she wraps up training in advance of the Ardennes!

Then, it’s off to Manchester, England to talk about some GREAT European cycling tours. Freewheel Cycling Holidays offers self-guided tours with a GREAT underlying support organization that watches over you while allowing you to explore your itinerary at your own pace.

Steven Rittery, production manager of Freewheel Cycling Holidays explains the company and gives us a brief overview of the 4 new destinations in Eastern Europe!

Enjoy!

