Outspoken Cyclist – 4/27/3029

First up, it’s time to check in with our man-in-the-pro-know Dan Wuori. With the Spring classics well under way, Dan will talk with us about some of the big stories from the cobbles, what’s going on with world champ Peter Sagan, and more.

Then, it’s a warm welcome back to retired pro and fierce women’s advocate, Inga Thomspon. Inga and I have been planning to chat for some time; but, we needed to wait until one of her new projects was in place.

The Inga Thompson Foundation – which is a not for profit enterprise – has launched with the goal of enabling women’s cycling with support of promising riders.

It’s especially timely because, after last week’s article about Rebecca Twigg, Inga has also dedicated a piece of her work to helping Rebecca.

Then, as promised, we have the first of our 4-part series on injuries that many cyclists face with orthopedic sports specialist Dr. Jonathan Hersch.

Dr. Hersch practices in Boca Raton, Florida and our episode tonight is about clavicles – collarbones if you will.

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 59:57 — 28.4MB)

