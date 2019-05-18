Outspoken Cyclist – 5/18/2019

Our first guest is Mara Abbott. Abbott is the first U.S. cyclist to win the Giro Donne, one of the Grand Tour’s of women’s bicycle racing.

She’s been our national road race champion, has won the tour of Gila multiple times, and decided to retire after the 2016 Olympics where she placed 4th in the women’s road race.

Today, Mara is a freelance journalist and her recent article for Trainright.com titled “Retired Athletes Open Up About Post Career Battles” caught our attention.

Mara gives us some insight into what it takes to be an elite athlete – how who we are shapes the athlete you are and how the athlete you are shapes the person you become.

Her insights are fascinating.

Then, we head to upstate NY to speak with ride director Karen Empie about the 19th annual Great Big FANY ride.

Say what you will about the name, but this week-long ride through NY, this year with a brand new course, will offer something for everyone as it winds its way from Plattsburg up north to the heart of Hudson Valley where it ends in Poughkeepsie – home of the Culinary Institute of America.

And, finally we welcome Dr. Jonathan Hersch back to the show for the second in our four-part series on orthopedic sports. This time, we’re talking knees from taking good