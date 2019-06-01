Outspoken Cyclist – 6/1/2019

Are we reaching a tipping point for some meaningful change as it pertains to the safety of cyclists (and pedestrians) on the road?

Tonight, we chat with Alex Baca who works with the advocacy organization greater greater Washington, in DC. Alex, whose background encompasses advocacy on several fronts, and I were going to discuss separated bike lanes and why they might be better than painted lanes or sharing the road. But, as sometimes happens, a great conversation breaks out on another front.

Then, we’ll take a break and return for a conversation with Sacramento based multiple NAHBS winner frame builder Steve Rex.

Unlike many – if not most – of the frame builders we spoken with over the years, Steve was – in his words – “a shopkeeper” until just last year when he decided to take his frame building business out of a retail location and build his work shop closer to home.

We talk about his philosophy on fitting, disc brakes, and much more.

