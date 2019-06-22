Outspoken Cyclist – 6/22/2019

An item that came across my desk prompted me to get in touch with Rails-to-Trails and with Eli Griffen, the Manager for Trail Development Resources.

The topic is rail banking and I wanted to know more about it. Rail banking isn’t a new phenomenon; and, in fact, hundreds if not thousands of our rail-trails are due to the practice. Eli will explain it when we talk with him in a moment. He’ll also fill us in on some of the progress of the Great American Bike Trail.

We’ll have a quick chat with writer, coach, endurance athlete, and the proud author of Shred Girls – Lindsay’s Joy Ride. The much anticipated book was just published by Random House Kids and is the first in the Shred Girls series.
Last and always interesting, fun, and informative is our pre-Tour de France chat with Velo News’ Dan Wuori. With Chris Froome’s untimely crash at the Dauphine and a so-far lack luster spring for 2018 yellow jersey holder Thomas Geraint, it just might be anybody’s guess as to who will stand atop the podium in Paris this year.

