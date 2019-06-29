Outspoken Cyclist – 6/29/2019

When LeBron James says it, Portugal does it, and Trek puts money where its mouth is, perhaps “more kids on bikes” will become a reality.

This week, we will explore this with two great guests – Gary Fisher – that mountain bike legend guy, who will fill us in on what Trek has committed to with not only NICA, but with a far-reaching plan for children. Gary’s mind thinks faster than he can aciculate all the ideas he has – and with his huge and expansive vision, Gary Fisher sees a big picture that captures so many many possibilities to bring kids back into cycling.

Then, there is the laser focused and contrasting vision of bike shop owner Dan Thornton. Owner of the three Free-Flite stores in Georgia, Dan jumped into NICA with both feet and has seen the growth of the chapter go from a fledgling handful to over 1,000 kids.

First though, we are going to talk about something every cyclist knows well… FOOD!

Christine Byrne is a freelance journalist who writes about food and nutrition. In her recent article for Outside Online, she dangled the question – are eggs good for you? And, being the curious person I am, I bit!

While we may not get the answer we thought we would, we do learn a lot about how these claims are made and how we can learn something about ourselves and our way of looking at food that might just change the way you eat – forever.

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:06:44 — 31.2MB)

On the Air

Schedule Playlists

Lake Effect Reverb

Reverb drenched Instro surf music (not the Beach Boys) from around the world. Also some heavy rock. And the occasional scatterbrained rant.
w/The Rocket - Hard Rock
Ida Red Band Night Howler @9:32
Flatbush Tired of Breaking My Back @9:29
McGuffy Lane Green Country Mountains @9:24
Buckeye Biscuit Band Off and Running @9:21
Geoge Thorogood So Much Trouble @9:17
Charlie Daniels Band Lonesome Boy From Dixie @9:09
Charlie Baniels Band The south is Gonna Do it Again @9:06
Hank Williams Jr Dixie on my mind @9:04
Hank Williams Jr If You Don't Like Hank @9:01
10 000 Maniacs @7:26
Spinn Believe it or Not @7:22
Kaiser Chiefs Coming Home @7:18

Vive Le Rock

Vive Le Rock is a weekly two hour show that showcases a variety of rock and roll from the past, present, and future! From the 1950s through today, we cover the basics as well as countless subgenres like mod, psychedelia, garage, folk rock, prog, punk, new wave, power pop, hard rock, glitter, art rock, britpop, post-punk, and so on. It's like a history lesson without the homework, and it's all about the music. Tune in : Saturdays from 11am to 1pm. Turn on : 88.7 FM / wjcu.org. Rock out!
@11 am w/Dave - Etymology of Rock

Music and Memories

Music and Memories features hit songs of the '40s, '50s, and '60s, from Big Band memories Tommy Dorsey and Glenn Miller to classic Top 40 oldies like Johnny Mathis, Dean Martin, Brenda Lee, and more. Oh, and don't forget those instrumentals performed by Billy Vaughn, Ray Conniff, and others. While listening to this great music, we try to share with you details about each song, including the artists who performed them. Join us for a relaxing afternoon of classic hits from the past.
@1 pm w/Terry - '40s, '50s, and '60s Hits