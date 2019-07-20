Outspoken Cyclist – 7/20/2019

As promised, I had a conversation with Jeff Woolf, who is the CEO and inventor of the Morpher folding helmet. You may remember that Consumer Reports gave the Morpher a thumbs down and that I wanted to give Jeff a chance to defend his company and his product.

I also invited the CEO of the children’s Woom helmet, which also received a do-not-buy rating, to offer his story, but he hadn’t gotten back to me by the time this show was being put together. The offer is, of course, still there.

While we are in the U.K. – which is where Jeff Woolf happens to be – we’ll check in with Paul Robison. Paul is the CEO of Bikeability and the Bikeability Trust. The organization which is funded by the government in the UK, along with many community partners, is a 3-part cycle training program, mostly for children and taught in school, that teaches practical skills and understanding for cycling on the roads today.

After our mid-show break, we’ll take a few minutes to catch up with Peter and Tracy Flucke for our July call. Unfortunately, it will be our last for this trip as they abandoned at 1456 miles. Still a lot of riding; but, we’ll find out what happened and why are back home.

Last and certainly not least, we talk with Leach Flickinger. Leah was the editor-in-chief of Bicycling Magazine and is now the director of content creation at the Hearst Enthusiast Group which owns not only Bicycling, but also Runner’s World and Popular Mechanics.

We chat about a wide variety of topics including the recent Bicycling Magazine survey that resulted in an article titled “Hey, Bike Shops: Stop Treating Customers Like Garbage.