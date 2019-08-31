Outspoken Cyclist – 8/31/2019

This week we speak with two incredibly interesting, fierce, and inspirational women.

Lynn Salvo – wow, where to begin! She’s about to turn 70 and in the past couple of years, she’s notched two Guiness World Records on her belt. She holds a PhD, speaks Italian, and clearly loves riding long distances.

We held this interview an extra week so that the upload would coincide with the completion of one part of her current project – that of riding the shape of a peace sign around the entire United States.

We’ll talk about that, her world records, why she focuses her efforts on peace, and what her next projects will be.

Jamie Whitmore was an athlete from the time she was 5. Since then, she has – wait for it:

• 11 Gold, 3 silver, 6 bronze) UCI Para-cycling Road World & UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships.

• Gold medal winner Road Race, Summer 2016 Paralympics

• Silver medal winner 3000 meter individual pursuit Summer 2016 Paralympics

• Best Female Athlete with a Disability ESPY Award 2014

• Winningest female athlete in XTERRA off-road triathlon history with 37 wins

• Member of the XTERRA Hall of Fame

Jamie is the most successful female athlete in XTERRA history with 37 wins, six national titles and one world title.

Overcoming some unbelievable adversity, Jamie went on to win Gold and silver in RIO in 2016, is raising her twin boys, and still competes at world class level.

Her journey is nothing less than amazing