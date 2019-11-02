Outspoken Cyclist – 11/2/2019

Our first show for November and it’s a three-fer!

I begin Bicycling’s Fit-Chick, Selene Yeager. about her new book, GRAVEL! It has everything you need to know about the bikes, the terrain, racing, riding, nutrition, and finding that “light at the end of the tunnel.”

Then, it’s off to Australia for a chat with founder and owner of Bike Odyssey Tours, Sam Wood. He started out in archaeology and combining that with his love of history and bicycle touring, offers longer distance tours including his Hannibal, Othello, Lion Heart, and the new 2010 Allies: Normandy to the Rhine to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of WW II. Fascinating conversation!

Lastly, I have an in-depth conversation with the Secretary of Transportation for the State of Pennsylvania, Leslie Richards. She’s an urban planner, the first woman to serve at Transportation Secreetary in the State, and has a new master plan for bicycling and pedestrian safety on the drawing board – about to be launched.