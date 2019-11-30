Outspoken Cyclist – 11/30/2019

When long distance triathlete Rachael Maney was hit by a car, she found her Bike Law teammate a valued asset in not only helping her with her case; but, also as a trusted friend who helped get her back out on the bike.

Now, Rachael is the National Director for the 26-state network of Bike Law attorneys. She wears a lot of hats in her multiple roles that cover the gamut from advocacy and outreach to public relations and marketing.

We also head to the Big Apple where I catch up with one of the most recognized “voices” in the bicycle world – BikeSnobNYC’s Eben Weiss.

As one of the earliest bloggers on the subject of cycling, Eben’s rapier wit is now heard on the air waves with his weekly call-in show on WBAI 99.5FM in NYC.

He still blogs daily as well as writes regular columns for the NYC Alt-Trans advocacy organization as well as OutsideOnLine