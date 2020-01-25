Outspoken Cyclist – 1/25/2020

As we approach NAHBS 2020 – coming up in March – I wanted to introduce you to some of the newer exhibitors who will be displaying their wares in Dallas this year. This week, my first guest is Jeff Mauck, founder of Juggernaut Cargo Bikes.

Jeff is an interesting guy – who also does NOT come from a bicycling background, other than the fact that he loves mountain biking. He DOES come from an urban planning and architecture background and is quick to point out the Juggernaut Cargo Bikes are being built to address mobility and sustainability.

Second up is our friend Molly Hurford. Out with a new book titled, “The Athlete’s Guide to Sponsorship,” I can hardly keep up with this busy woman. She’s currently in Spain enjoying some of the best riding in the world, as she says; and, is still working on her series Shred Girls – book #2 comes out this summer.

But, she states right up front in our conversation that this new book just wanted to be written and, with a sub-title of An Athlete Entrepreneur’s Guide to Dreaming Big, Racing Smart, and Creating a Reliable Brand for a Long Successful Career – big mouthful! – I think it was a good idea to follow the urge to put this out there for everyone to read, digest, and put into action.

Finally, I talk with Jay Clipse – the co-founder and race director of the Black Fork Gravel Grinder. Lo and Behold – the event takes place right here in Ohio at Mohican State Park, one of the most stunning natural regions in the state.