Outspoken Cyclist – 2/1/2020

Benita Warns (and her husband Mr. Michael – who is a special guy unto himself) own and operate Midway – a bike shop and bike supply company TO bike shops, in St Paul, MN.

It all started with a young man who wanted a bike and couldn’t afford one – even a good used one. From there, Mr. Michael Recycles Bicycles – a non-profit organization that refurbed and gave away hundreds of bike – 719 of them in 2019 alone – over 8,000 of them since 2004.

What’s even more impressive? it’s the way they not only got into bike supply but what they do after the sale that is so unusual.

Then, we head south from Cleveland to a little town called Cedarville where we find professor Jay Kinsinger who not only teaches engineering, but also owns and operates Sojourn Cyclery producing lovely bikes made of wood – especially black walnut, his favorite stock in trade.

Jay’s Dad was a shop teacher; Jay fell in love with bikes AND woodworking as a youngster. We’ll talk with him in the second half of the show.