Outspoken Cyclist – 2/15/20

Every once in a while, I have the privilege of speaking with someone who has made a contribution to our sport – and in this case – to many sports, that has literally changed the way people participate.

Robin Thurston, the new CEO of Pocket Outdoor Media, home to Velo News, Velo Press, Triathlete, Women’s Running, and more, started out in finance. Well, he started out as a pro racer back in the 80′s; but, when he ended up in the back of a support vehicle by way of the rear windshield, he came back to the U.S. from Europe and began his professional off-the-bike career.

But, on a cycling trip in Europe, he was asked a question that would change the way we think about traveling by bike. And, I’ll let him tell you the rest.

Then, we’ll head to the big apple to speak with Brian Miller, the importer for iRideUSA.

The classic Italian brand of handbuilt steel bikes will be exhibiting at NAHBS in Dallas next month. Brian tell us about the Giammati’s – the family that started the brand in 1919 and still operates the factory today.