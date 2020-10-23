Vote WJCU, NEORocks! for Best of Cleveland

It’s time for WJCU to defend its title as Cleveland Scene’s Best College Radio Station in Cleveland, and we need your help!

Head over to The Scene’s website and cast your ballot for WJCU for Best College Radio Station and NEORocks! for Best Radio Show on the “People and Places” page.

You have to vote in 10 categories for your ballot to count, so why not vote for some of our friends too? Here are our endorsements:

Best College Radio Station: WJCU 88.7

Best Radio Show: NEORocks

Best College or University: John Carroll University

Best Male Vocalist: Jason Patrick Meyers (host of NEORocks!)

Best Singer/Songwriter: Jason Patrick Meyers