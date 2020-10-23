Vote WJCU, NEORocks! for Best of Cleveland

Best of CLE for Website 2

It’s time for WJCU to defend its title as Cleveland Scene’s Best College Radio Station in Cleveland, and we need your help!

Head over to The Scene’s website and cast your ballot for WJCU for Best College Radio Station and NEORocks! for Best Radio Show on the “People and Places” page.

You have to vote in 10 categories for your ballot to count, so why not vote for some of our friends too? Here are our endorsements:

Best College Radio Station: WJCU 88.7

Best Radio Show: NEORocks

Best College or University: John Carroll University

Best Male Vocalist: Jason Patrick Meyers (host of NEORocks!)

Best Singer/Songwriter: Jason Patrick Meyers

Jumpin' Joe's Basement Show

You're invited to a record listening party down in Jumpin' Joe's Basement as he plays the lost, the forgotten, and the classics of the 1960s! Yeah, he'll probably throw in some records from the late '50s and early '70s, but only the cool ones!
@5 pm w/Jumpin' Joe - '60s Lost, Forgotten, and Classics

A Sprinkle of Seoul

A Sprinkle of Seoul features Korean music, as well as music selected from a different Asian country each week. Each week has a theme, from R&B to techno, or classic folk to 90s throwback. There's more to Korean music than just K-pop... though we do play a lot of K-pop!
@7 pm w/Lauren and Matt - Korean Music and Asian Fusion