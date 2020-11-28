Outspoken Cyclist – 11/28/2020

There is always a lot of anticipation for the books, magazines, and bicycle components that come out of the prolific mind of Jan Heine.

The Winter edition of Bicycle Quarterly just rolled off the presses and his 4th book, The All-Road Bike Revolution has just been published.

In his foreword to the book, Ted King says” Jan has one of the most inquisitive and scientific minds towards the bicycle,” and today, Jan and I unpack some of his thoughts and ideas about a wide variety of topics.

Jan’s belief is that we should all be able to ride when, where, and what we want – comfortably, reliably, and fast!

Then, we review Wahoo’s ElemntRival GPS triathlon watch with product manager Abbas Naqvi. If you swim and run, and even if you bike and don’t use a GPS computer, the many features of this watch might just make it the best holiday gift – for someone else OR for yourself – this gift giving season.