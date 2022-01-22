Outspoken Cyclist – 1/22/2022

We begin today with Ash Lovell from People for Bikes. Her official title is Electric Bicycle Policy and Campaign Director and our topic is important and timely.

If you ride an eBike or are considering purchasing one, you will eventually need to consider the disposal of your used-up battery. The estimated lifespan is about 5 years – although I don’t have a good translation of that in hours and/or miles.

During the Consumer Electronics Show a couple of weeks ago, Ash was a presenter at CES and the topic was about a new program for recycling eBike batteries.

Partnering with manufacturers and bike shops, People For Bikes is leading the campaign to make sure these batteries are appropriately recycled so they don’t end up in landfills.

Then, we check in with one of my favorite industry people – Craig Calfee.

Craig and I have known each other for a very long time and I have a heap-o-respect for his work, the way he looks at our industry, and the efforts he puts in to share his knowledge and expertise across the globe.

While carbon fiber has become the “material of choice” among virtually every manufacturer, Craig still pushes the envelope with his ideas and designs.

Today, we talk about the Calfee Nautilus carbon wheelsets, what’s selling at his manufacturing facility, eBike conversion kits, his carbon repair business, and more