Outspoken Cyclist – 3/3/2022

SPECIAL EPISODE

Hello and welcome to a special episode of the Outspoken Cyclist.

As the war in Ukraine continues to escalate and Vladimir Putin continues on his rampage, many of the citizens of Russia are being backed into a corner, upending their lives and bringing panic and fear.

One such person is Dmitry Nechaev, the owner of Triton Bikes from Sochi, Russia. Dmitry and I met in Sacramento in March of 2016. He was one of 5 frame builders on a panel I moderated for NAHBS that year. And, I hadn’t spoken with him since.

But, when Dmitry posted a heartbreaking 14-minute video to Facebook on Tuesday, I reached out to him right away to see if he wanted to speak with me about what is happening in Russia from his perspective.

Dmitry isn’t IN Russia right now – his family insisted he leave and he flew out of Moscow over the weekend, leaving his wife, children, mother, mother-in-law, and the dog behind with travel documents and tickets to follow later this week.

As we all know, the situation is continuing to deteriorate and Dmitryi is now in Israel, learning Hebrew, and trying to put a life together so that he can continue to work, support his employees, and produce his Triton titanium bicycles.

To say there are obstacles every step of the way is a gross understatement.

This conversation sounds as if it is right out of a movie… but, alas – it is real life – and Dmitryi wanted me to get this podcast up and out as soon as possible. So, without further delay, here it is.

This morning, Thursday, March 3rd, Dmitry send me a series of short voice clips as he was driving towards Jerusalem to fulfil one of his mother’s requests – to leave a note in the Wailing Wall in the Old City – a time honored Jewish tradition.

He reported that there is a now new 30% tax on rubles when you try to buy dollars along with a lot of other new laws. He bought an inexpensive car so that he can go to the airport each day to pick up friends who are arriving from Moscow. He doesn’t know how long that will be happening and he is terrified for his family, whose tickets are for Sunday.

I will continue to stay in touch with him.

Thank you for listening. I will try to post updates daily on the Outspoken Cyclist FB page.

There will be a regular episode of the podcast over the weekend.