The WJCU St. Patrick’s Day tradition is back for 2022! Join us Thursday, March 17 from 6:00 AM-Midnight as we celebrate with the Irish Music Marathon. Greg from The I, The IV, and The V and Michelle from Red’s Ramblin’ Road will be playing all your favorite Irish music and taking your requests all day long! And if you’re up late, join Bill Peters from Metal on Metal as he plays Irish hard rock and metal from 10:00 PM-Midnight. Join the party from 6:00 AM-Midnight on WJCU 88.7!