Outspoken Cyclist – 9/21/2022

On this episode, I’m going to introduce you to a young cycling journalist whose professional journey began in college.

One thing that he says at the beginning of our conversation struck me as SO true – that unless your parents, or someone close to you, shows you the way, getting into the sport of bicycle racing is not very easy.

Nonetheless, Will Tracy did do some bike racing but found that reporting on and photographing the sport was much more rewarding for him.

I discovered Will when he penned a piece about a fight between two teams that ended up with suspensions from racing. And, I was surprised, because I don’t think of cycling as a hand-to-hand combat sport. And the hash tag? #critbeef… we’ll tell you more when Will joins me in the second half of the show.

To begin however, we bring Jonathan Maus, editor and publisher of Bike Portland, back to TOC for a conversation about a topic that I didn’t even know was a “thing.”

Here in the Cleveland area, I am not aware of huge homeless encampments. I am, of course aware that we have a homeless population, but it’s difficult for me to comprehend large encampments with tents, walls, and piles and piles of bikes and parts.

Which brings me to the topic – homelessness and bike theft. Apparently, that’s a thing too and Los Angeles has even gone so far as to enact legislation to deal with the issue.

Jonathan wrote about homelessness and bike theft and the new legislation in LA for Bike Portland back in June. But it turns out that he’s been aware of the issue – in Portland – and has been involved with helping to sort out the theft from what might just be transportation or recreation.

We talk about a few other topics too and in the second half of our conversation… well, you’ll just have to listen because there are some things happening in Portland that I don’t think are happening anywhere else – such as the “Carry Shit Olympics.” Yep you heard that right!