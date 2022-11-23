808s and Mixtapes Recognized by CBI, City of University Heights

Zachary Sinutko, Emily Davala, and Collin Kennedy of WJCU’s 808s and Mixtapes won 3rd place in the Best DJ category of the College Broadcasters, Inc. National Student Production Awards. They received their award at the National Student Electronic Media Conference in Baltimore in late October. They were joined on the trip by members of WJCU’s Student Board of Directors.

For more on WJCU’s trip to Baltimore, check out this article from The Carroll News.

University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan presents the Good Neighbor Award to Zachary Sinutko and Collin Kennedy at the University Heights Civic Awards

Sinutko and Kennedy were also recognized by the City of University Heights for their Guinness World Record attempt from earlier this year. Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan presented them the Good Neighbor Award at the University Heights Awards Ceremony on November 16.

WJCU congratulates Zachary, Emily, and Collin for their outstanding accomplishments!