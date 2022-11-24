Outspoken Cyclist – 11/24/2022

In our last episode, we spoke about the Davis Phinney Foundation and all the great work they are doing for folks with Parkinson’s Disease. That immediately turned into an inquiry to Polly Dawkins, the executive director of the Foundation, for a fund-raising event for 2023. Makes me feel so good that we – you – can have that kind of impact.

So, today we’re talking with Dave Wiens, the E.D. of IMBA, and his thinking about mountain biking and how to support trails and paths right in your own backyard and beyond.

IMBA is a multi-layered organization that can assist with so many aspects around trails – from planning and permits to building and maintenance, IMBA has programs, grants, and resources.

Dave Wiens has to be one of the best spokesperson for an organization I’ve ever met! He lives, breathes, and rides IMBA and I always learn so much from him about the organization and his commitment to bringing more trails to more people. Dave joins me to unpack all the options for you from getting involved as a volunteer to becoming a trail champion and more.

Next, we speak with the Slow Guy on the Fast Ride – Dan Cavallari about his pick for things he believes are “best in show” for 2022. He’s got some great gift ideas this year because his garage, which is also his office, studio, and general store for bike stuff, is packed full of goodies and lucky guy that he is, he gets to test them all!