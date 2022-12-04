Outspoken Cyclist – 12/4/2022

This week we dive into part II of Dan Cavallari’s holiday gift ideas with a focus on cool things you might not necessarily need but wouldn’t mind seeing in your stocking or under the tree.

First though, we check in with my friend and colleague, Shannon Galpin. It’s been a while since we talked and much has transpired since our last conversation.

The amazing activist, author, artist, and human rights advocate is still working to evacuate more women, girls, and families from Afghanistan while helping to work with a variety of entities to place those who are stuck in a sort of limbo.

There are also some women who have resettled around the world and still need help – with education, bikes, housing, and most importantly a pathway to feeling accepted in their new countries.

There is still much work to do.

When I log in to chat with Dan Cavallari, he’s sitting in his garage with a microphone and computer, only it doesn’t look much like the inside of a garage. As a rabid product tester for a variety of entities, Dan’s garage actually looks more like the inside of a bike shop. This week, he gives us 5 picks for holiday ideas. Share with friends and family!

Dan Cavallari, The Slow Guy on the Fast Ride, joined me from his garage again. All the products we discussed, the Bivo Bottle, the Pearl shirt, the Endura bibs, the PNW tiny took, and the Tick”r Fit heart rate monitor are linked on our site, outspokencyclist.com.

Next time Dan and I will discuss those things you probably shouldn’t give a cyclist – so, family and friends – listen up. We’ll also speak with Dr. Madeline Bonsma-Fisher. She’s a physicist turned bicycle infrastructure researcher in Canada and her story is filled with fascinating ideas.