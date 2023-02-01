WJCU To Turn Back The Clock, Return To WUJC Clock Tower Studios March 28

Attention all WJCU/WUJC alumni and current staff! We are excited to announce that WJCU will be returning to the John Carroll University clock tower studio for a one-of-a-kind broadcast March 28 from 6 PM until 12 AM LIVE on WJCU 88.7 FM.

All current and former WJCU staff and alumni alongside their families are welcome to attend our reunion-style reception in the O’Malley Center Atrium starting at 6 PM on Tuesday, March 28th. Following check-in and name tag pickup you will be brought up the elevator to the 4th-floor WUJC studio inside the clock tower. Once in the tower, you can reminisce on old memories, get your photo taken, and even be on the air as a part of the monumental broadcast.

RSVP Link: https://forms.gle/2QmhxG3Xxqd9dCyu6

To RSVP for this event please click the link above, fill out the form, and we will see you and your family on March 28th, 2023! Additional information, exact times, and photographs of the studio will be available soon via email so please include that. Feel free to share this message with any/all WJCU/WUJC alumni you may still be in contact with. Thank you so much for your time, we are excited to see all of you back on campus and on the air on March 28th, 2023!

This will be the first live broadcast from the old studio in years and the first time the public has been allowed inside the clock tower in decades. Please save the date of March 28th, 2023 starting at 6 PM. If you have questions regarding WJCU or the Turn Back The Clock broadcast, please email ude.u1675983710cj@421675983710oktun1675983710isz1675983710 or moc.e1675983710patxi1675983710m808@1675983710hcaz1675983710.