WJCU’s Logan Potosky Named To STAA All-American Honorable Mention List

Former WJCU Sports Director Logan Potosky ’23 was named to the Honorable Mention list of the Sportscasters Talent Agency of America’s All-America Program. The program, which announced its list of All-Americans on Friday, recognizes the top student sportscasters from across the country.

Of the 36 students honored by STAA, Logan is one of just two from a Division III school. He is the third JCU student to be honored by STAA, joining Brendan Gulick ’13 and Dale Armbruster ’14, 17G.

Logan’s call of John Carroll’s football game against Marietta last October alongside current WJCU Co-Sports Director Bobby Gerome and broadcast producer Evan Richwalsky won the Best Sports Play-by-Play (Football) award at the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Media Awards in February.

Logan graduated from John Carroll last weekend and can now be heard as the play-by-play voice of the Lake County Captains on Bally Live and MiLB.TV.

WJCU team members have been nominated national awards 12 times in the 2022-2023 academic year. For a full list of awards won by WJCU, go to WJCU.org/awards