Outspoken Cyclist – 7/10/2023

This episode of TOC offers up two very different topics.

First up is Matt de Neef. He is the managing editor of Escape Collective, the online presence of independent cycling journalism.

I caught up with Matt just before Stage 1 of the Tour to chat about his article, In Pursuit of the UCI Overlord, published June 22nd on the Escape site.

In his story, Matt details the shady goings-on of one Aaron Brown who, in 2012, disappeared with more than $70,000 of “other peoples’ money.” That money was intended for a defense fund for Irish journalist Paul Kimmage.

Matt dove down the rabbit hole to find out what happened to the money and to Aaron Brown. What he found will boggle your mind.

In the second half of the show, we’ll speak with Craig Della Penna.

If you want to know anything about rail trails, he’s da man! Our conversation today is about the Massachusetts Central Rail Trail System and what it is going to take to complete a 104-mile section in the northwest portion of the state.

Craig is the President of the Board of Directors at Norwottuck Network, as well as the Owner of Sugar Maple Trailside Inn in Florence, MA. He doesn’t just talk the talk!