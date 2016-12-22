Christmas Special Programming on Saturday and Sunday!

As has been tradition for many years, WJCU will air 8 hours worth worth of its original production collection of Christmas radio narratives, radio plays, and adaptations on Christmas eve, starting at 5 PM.

The collection spans a period of 10 years, with a new production added annually. This year’s premiere presentation will be “A Korean Christmas Carol,” a moving and supenseful tale set during the Korean war, produced & directed by WJCU alumni Art Funni. Art has been responsible for the direction of all these works, save the “Christmas by Cleveland” narrations

Below you’ll find our schedule for the various works. Please note that all times are EST and are approximates, so tune in or begin streaming a little early if you want to make sure to catch a particular piece from beginning to end:

5:00 -6:31 PM – “It’s a Wonderful Life”

6:31-7:30 PM – Dicken’s “A Christmas Carol”

7:30-8:30 PM – “A Very Private Miracle”

8:30-9:04 PM – “Auntie Claus”

9:05-9:35 PM – “Auntie Claus II”

9:36-9:58 PM – “The Story of Silent Night”

9:59-10:31 PM – “Auntie Claus: Home for the Holidays”

10:31-10:50 PM – “A Korean Christmas Carol (Premiere)”

11:00 PM-Midnight – “Christmas by Cleveland Vol. 1″

Midnight-1 AM – “Christmas by Cleveland Vol. II”

And ON Christmas morning, we’ll reprise the following:

9:00 AM-10:00 AM – Dicken’s “A Christmas Carol”

10:00 PM-11:00 AM – “Christmas by Cleveland Vol. 1″

11 AM-Noon – “Christmas by Cleveland Vol. II”

We hope you have a chance to listen in – happy holidays!