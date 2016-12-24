The Outspoken Cyclist – 12/24/2016

Happy Hanukkah – Merry Christmas – Happy Holidays!!!

Today’s show features our friend and most excellent chef Biju Thomas. Recently featured in Nation’s Restaurant News because Indian Food is going to be a top trend in 2017, I caught up with Biju on the road between Little Curry Shop I and Little Curry Shop II.

We get to learn about what makes Indian Food so yummy, hear a really cool idea for a winter gathering, and find out that cookies are just as good as any energy bar on the market!!! HA!

So, now that we’re full of good food and have added a few (ahem) calories; it’s time to think about taking them back off and getting back ON the training wagon.

Whatever type of goal you have for next season, TrainerRoad.com has a program to suit your schedule and your goals. Jonathan Lee gives us the ins and outs of how the TrainerRoad concept works to help you get FASTER!

It’s short and sweet this week, but chock full of goodness!

Have a GREAT holiday. Stay safe!